386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department holds Fire Safety Day Awareness

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jozef Miketin, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, talks with Airmen during Fire Safety Day at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2026. Miketin had the opportunity to engage with Airmen for an enhanced understanding of the critical role firefighters play in protecting people and property. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen)