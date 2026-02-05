386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department holds Fire Safety Day Awareness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs specialist, operates a fire hose during a Fire Safety Day relay at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2026. The wing hosted a Fire Safety Day that provided Airmen with hands-on experience that enhanced their understanding of the critical role firefighters play in protecting people and property. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen)