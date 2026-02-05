U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs specialist, operates a fire hose during a Fire Safety Day relay at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2026. The wing hosted a Fire Safety Day that provided Airmen with hands-on experience that enhanced their understanding of the critical role firefighters play in protecting people and property. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 06:44
|Photo ID:
|9515311
|VIRIN:
|260131-Z-BI650-1045
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department holds Fire Safety Day Awareness [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.