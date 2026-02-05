Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Exection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing onload an advanced transportable galley lavatory system onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Palau, Jan. 18, 2025. Palmetto Reach has tested the 437AW's ability to generate and sustain airlift operations at extended range and duration .(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)