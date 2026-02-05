U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing onload an advanced transportable galley lavatory system onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Palau, Jan. 18, 2025. Palmetto Reach has tested the 437AW's ability to generate and sustain airlift operations at extended range and duration .(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 21:34
|Photo ID:
|9514866
|VIRIN:
|260119-F-LH008-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x2592
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|KOROR, PW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Exection [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.