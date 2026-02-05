Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Exection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Nathan Bouford and Airman 1st Class Cody Keenum, 14th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, sit, tethered to the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Jan. 19, 2026. Palmetto Reach is designed to validate long-range readiness in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)