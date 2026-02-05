(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Exection [Image 8 of 13]

    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Exection

    ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft refuel and prepare for takeoff during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Guam, Jan. 19, 2025. Crews executed missions with limited infrastructure and increased reliance on personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 21:34
    Photo ID: 9514858
    VIRIN: 260119-F-LH008-2448
    Resolution: 5710x2108
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    14 AS
    Low Level Flying
    C-17
    Palmetto Reach

