Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Exection

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Keenum, 14th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, hangs an American flag from the overhead access platform of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Palau, Jan. 19, 2025. The exercise challenged teams to maintain high-tempo flying operations far from home station.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)