Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Exection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Hirsch (left), 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera journeyman, documents Senior Airman Nathan Bouffard (middle) and Airman 1st Class Cody Keenum, 14th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, tethered on the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Palau, Jan. 19, 2026. Crews executed missions with limited infrastructure and increased reliance on personnel.(U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Benc)