    Ruck March

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ruck March

    JESSUP, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin 

    7th Signal Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 7th Signal Command (Theater), 55th Public Affairs Company (COMCAM), and the 781st Military Intelligence Brigade pose for a photo after completing a 7-mile ruck march at Jessup, Maryland, January 10, 2026. The ruck march is designed to bring Soldiers from across Fort Meade together to build camaraderie, physical and mental toughness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9513897
    VIRIN: 260110-A-BP481-1001
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 138.15 KB
    Location: JESSUP, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Ruck March, by SSG Brandon Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

