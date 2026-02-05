Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 7th Signal Command (Theater), 55th Public Affairs Company (COMCAM), and the 781st Military Intelligence Brigade pose for a photo after completing a 7-mile ruck march at Jessup, Maryland, January 10, 2026. The ruck march is designed to bring Soldiers from across Fort Meade together to build camaraderie, physical and mental toughness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)