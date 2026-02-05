(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OC Spray Qualification Training [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    OC Spray Qualification Training

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airman assigned to the 124th Security Forces Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, participate in oleoresin capsaicin spray training Dec. 7, 2025, Gowen Field, Idaho. All security forces members receive OC training to familiarize the effects on themselves and others while demonstrating the ability to complete tasks when exposed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 15:12
    Photo ID: 9512821
    VIRIN: 251207-Z-LB832-1802
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OC Spray Qualification Training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OC Spray Qualification Training
    OC Spray Qualification Training
    OC Spray Qualification Training
    OC Spray Qualification Training
    OC Spray Qualification Training
    OC Spray Qualification Training
    OC Spray Qualification Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Idaho Air National Guard
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery