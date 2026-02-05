OC Spray Qualification Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman assigned to the 124th Security Forces Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, participate in oleoresin capsaicin spray training Dec. 7, 2025, Gowen Field, Idaho. All security forces members receive OC training to familiarize the effects on themselves and others while demonstrating the ability to complete tasks when exposed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)