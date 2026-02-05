(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Weasel Fighter Generation Squadrons Compete for 2026 Weapons Load Crew of the Year [Image 10 of 10]

    Weasel Fighter Generation Squadrons Compete for 2026 Weapons Load Crew of the Year

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Airman Will Sherwood 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen gather to watch the 2026 20th Fighter Wing Annual Load Crew of the Year competition at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 3, 2026. The crowd watched as their fellow Airmen got the opportunity to showcase their technical abilities during a friendly head-to-head competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 15:12
    Photo ID: 9512820
    VIRIN: 260203-F-YP125-1454
    Resolution: 5818x3871
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weasel Fighter Generation Squadrons Compete for 2026 Weapons Load Crew of the Year [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Will Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    Load Competition
    77th Fighter Generation Squadron
    55th Fighter Generation Squadron
    79th Fighter Generation Squadron

