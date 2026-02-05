Weasel Fighter Generation Squadrons Compete for 2026 Weapons Load Crew of the Year

U.S. Air Force Airmen gather to watch the 2026 20th Fighter Wing Annual Load Crew of the Year competition at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 3, 2026. The crowd watched as their fellow Airmen got the opportunity to showcase their technical abilities during a friendly head-to-head competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2026 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9512820
|VIRIN:
|260203-F-YP125-1454
|Resolution:
|5818x3871
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
