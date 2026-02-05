Weasel Fighter Generation Squadrons Compete for 2026 Weapons Load Crew of the Year

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Jamiolkowski, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, unstraps an AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) after securing it to an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft during the 2026 20th Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year competition at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 3, 2026. Jamiolkowski shows off his expertise in the annual contest by exhibiting a variety of technical aspects of munitions loading while under time constraints. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)
Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
Date Posted:
|02.08.2026 15:12
Photo ID:
|9512817
VIRIN:
|260203-F-YP125-1385
Resolution:
|5858x3898
Size:
|2.72 MB
Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|1
