Weasel Fighter Generation Squadrons Compete for 2026 Weapons Load Crew of the Year

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colin Gauthier, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, secures an AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) to a weapons loading vehicle during the 2026 20th Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year competition at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 3, 2026. The event showcases weapons loaders across the 20th Maintenance Group who have exhibited excellence via friendly head-to-head competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)