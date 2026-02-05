Structural Fire Training with Boise Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the Gowen Field Fire Department conduct training with the Boise Fire Department at the Boise Outlet Malls, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 6, 2026. The city is demoing the buildings and this provided an opportunity for the firefighters to do burn and structural training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch)