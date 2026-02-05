Airmen assigned to the Gowen Field Fire Department conduct training with the Boise Fire Department at the Boise Outlet Malls, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 6, 2026. The city is demoing the buildings and this provided an opportunity for the firefighters to do burn and structural training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 15:31
|Photo ID:
|9511844
|VIRIN:
|260206-F-NE283-9173
|Resolution:
|6446x4297
|Size:
|13.79 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Structural Fire Training with Boise Fire [Image 31 of 31], by A1C Sarah Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.