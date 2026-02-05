(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Structural Fire Training with Boise Fire [Image 29 of 31]

    Structural Fire Training with Boise Fire

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the Gowen Field Fire Department conduct training with the Boise Fire Department at the Boise Outlet Malls, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 6, 2026. The city is demoing the buildings and this provided an opportunity for the firefighters to do burn and structural training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026
    Photo ID: 9511844
    VIRIN: 260206-F-NE283-9173
    Resolution: 6446x4297
    Size: 13.79 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Structural Fire Training with Boise Fire, by A1C Sarah Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

