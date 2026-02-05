(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match [Image 16 of 18]

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. (bottom), an airframe aircraft mechanic, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron-224, Marine Aircraft Group-31, 2nd Marine Air Wing, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, and Sgt. Caleb Barry (top) a Marine with Marksmanship Training Unit, Weapons and Field Training Battalion, zeros M16A4 service rifle during the Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Feb. 6, 2026. The Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match is a shooting competition designed to test the individual skills within the Tri-Command using the M16-A4 service rifle, and the M18 service pistol through different courses of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 20:57
    Photo ID: 9511388
    VIRIN: 260205-M-JM917-1101
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.61 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tri-Command
    MCRDPI
    Multigun
    competition
    Pistol

