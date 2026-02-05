Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. (bottom), an airframe aircraft mechanic, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron-224, Marine Aircraft Group-31, 2nd Marine Air Wing, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, and Sgt. Caleb Barry (top) a Marine with Marksmanship Training Unit, Weapons and Field Training Battalion, zeros M16A4 service rifle during the Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Feb. 6, 2026. The Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match is a shooting competition designed to test the individual skills within the Tri-Command using the M16-A4 service rifle, and the M18 service pistol through different courses of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)