(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match [Image 11 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael Seavers, a Marine with Field Training Company, Weapons and Field Training Battalion, shoots M16-A4 service rifle during the Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Feb. 6, 2026. The Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match is a shooting competition designed to test the individual skills within the Tri-Command using the M16-A4 service rifle, and the M18 service pistol through different courses of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 20:57
    Photo ID: 9511378
    VIRIN: 260205-M-JM917-1068
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.87 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match
    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match
    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match
    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match
    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match
    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match
    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match
    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match
    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match
    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match
    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match
    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match
    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match
    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match
    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match
    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match
    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match
    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery