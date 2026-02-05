U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alicxander Howman, a Marine with Weapons Company, Weapons and Field Training Battalion, shoots M18 service pistol during the Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Feb. 6, 2026. The Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match is a shooting competition designed to test the individual skills within the Tri-Command using the M16-A4 service rifle, and the M18 service pistol through different courses of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 20:57
|Photo ID:
|9511369
|VIRIN:
|260205-M-JM917-1022
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.49 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.