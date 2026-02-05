(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Tripoli Conducts Boat Operations [Image 9 of 11]

    USS Tripoli Conducts Boat Operations

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Seaman Jose HerreaEsquivel gives commands during boat operations America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 5, 2026. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 07:24
    Photo ID: 9509814
    VIRIN: 260205-N-KX492-1295
    Resolution: 3864x2576
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

