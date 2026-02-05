A photo showing several articles from past AirScoop newsletters on the 104th Fighter Wing Hockey team. (U.S Air Force courtesy photos from previous AirScoops)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 21:03
|Photo ID:
|9509362
|VIRIN:
|260205-D-UG828-7611
|Resolution:
|3783x2126
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing continues tradition that spans nearly five decades., by Melanie Casineau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.