Date Taken: 06.13.2025 Date Posted: 02.05.2026 15:59 Photo ID: 9508837 VIRIN: 250613-A-XT093-8456 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 3.43 MB Location: VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army G-6 participates in the Army Run through Arlington Cemetery to celebrate the Army's 250th Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by Dustin Lawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.