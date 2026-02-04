(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    III MEF Band Performs with Royal Thai Navy [Image 15 of 15]

    III MEF Band Performs with Royal Thai Navy

    BANGKOK, THAILAND

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Band and members of the Royal Thai Navy pose for a group picture after a joint performance at the Bangkok Naval Base, Bangkok, Royal Kingdom of Thailand, Jan. 26, 2026. The performance aims to strengthen military-to-military ties within the U.S.-Thailand alliance and foster cultural exchange through the universal language of music. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 00:48
    Photo ID: 9507447
    VIRIN: 260126-M-WK421-1384
    Resolution: 8071x4540
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: BANGKOK, TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

