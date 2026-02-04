U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Band and members of the Royal Thai Navy pose for a group picture after a joint performance at the Bangkok Naval Base, Bangkok, Royal Kingdom of Thailand, Jan. 26, 2026. The performance aims to strengthen military-to-military ties within the U.S.-Thailand alliance and foster cultural exchange through the universal language of music. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 00:48
|Photo ID:
|9507447
|VIRIN:
|260126-M-WK421-1384
|Resolution:
|8071x4540
|Size:
|8.04 MB
|Location:
|BANGKOK, TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III MEF Band Performs with Royal Thai Navy [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.