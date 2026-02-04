III MEF Band Performs with Royal Thai Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Band and members of the Royal Thai Navy pose for a group picture after a joint performance at the Bangkok Naval Base, Bangkok, Royal Kingdom of Thailand, Jan. 26, 2026. The performance aims to strengthen military-to-military ties within the U.S.-Thailand alliance and foster cultural exchange through the universal language of music. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)