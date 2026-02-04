Sailors From Naval Air Facility Misawa participate in the 2026 Sapporo Snow Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260204-N-YS746-1010 - SAPPORO, Japan - Naval Aircreman (Mechanical) 2nd Class Wyatt Rivet (right), a native of Mandeville, LA, and Yeoman Seaman Apprentice Jalil Moorer (center), a native of Birmingham, AL, pose with a Sapporo Snow Festival visitor in front of the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa sculpture, celebrating America 250 and the U.S. - Japan Friendship. Approximately two million visitors from around the globe visit the festival each year to see hundreds of snow and ice sculptures. This is the 41st year the U.S. Navy has participated in the festival, allowing Sailors a unique opportunity to experience Japanese culture and tradition while strengthening the close friendship between the U.S. Navy and citizens of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Fischer)