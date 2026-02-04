(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MRF-SEA Marines, Sailors Hike Mount Samat during Bataan Death March PME [Image 5 of 5]

    MRF-SEA Marines, Sailors Hike Mount Samat during Bataan Death March PME

    BATAAN, PHILIPPINES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Rizaldy D. Mamuad, center, a museum curator for the Mount Samat National Shrine of Valor, and U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, pose for a group photo during a professional military education activity at the Mount Samat National Shrine of Valor in Bataan, Philippines, Jan. 31, 2026. The group hiked more than seven kilometers to reach the memorial. The Bataan Death March began on April 9, 1942, where more than 75,000 Filipino and American service members were forced to march over 65 miles under brutal conditions. This shared sacrifice stands as a powerful symbol of the enduring partnership between the United States and the Philippines. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 20:07
    Location: BATAAN, PH
    This work, MRF-SEA Marines, Sailors Hike Mount Samat during Bataan Death March PME [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMEF
    Joint Force
    Bataan
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA26

