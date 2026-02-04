MRF-SEA Marines, Sailors Hike Mount Samat during Bataan Death March PME

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rizaldy D. Mamuad, a museum curator for the Mount Samat National Shrine of Valor, explains the history of the Battle of Bataan and Battle of the Pockets during a professional military education activity for U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, in Bataan, Philippines, Jan. 31, 2026. The Bataan Death March began on April 9, 1942, where more than 75,000 Filipino and American service members were forced to march over 65 miles under brutal conditions. This shared sacrifice stands as a powerful symbol of the enduring partnership between the United States and the Philippines. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)