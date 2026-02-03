(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    176th Wing Rescue Triad hones skills over Alaska [Image 27 of 31]

    176th Wing Rescue Triad hones skills over Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    176th Wing

    U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter aviators assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, conduct air-to-air refueling training over Southcentral Alaska, Jan. 29, 2026. The HH-60 is the 176th Wing’s primary platform for personnel extraction since the all-weather helicopter can land in a variety of remote locations, and the crew can employ the rescue hoist when landing is not possible. To extend the helicopter’s range, a 211th RQS HC-130J Combat King II deploys refueling drogues from pods underneath the wings to refuel the HH-60 in flight. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 02:42
    Photo ID: 9505844
    VIRIN: 260129-Z-HY271-1296
    Resolution: 6358x4239
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 176th Wing Rescue Triad hones skills over Alaska [Image 31 of 31], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    176th Wing Rescue Triad hones skills over Alaska
    pararescue
    HC-130J Combat King II
    Air Force Special Warfare
    AFSPECWAR
    176th Wing Rescue Triad
    HH-60G Pave Hawk

