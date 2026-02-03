U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter aviators assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, conduct air-to-air refueling training over Southcentral Alaska, Jan. 29, 2026. The HH-60 is the 176th Wing’s primary platform for personnel extraction since the all-weather helicopter can land in a variety of remote locations, and the crew can employ the rescue hoist when landing is not possible. To extend the helicopter’s range, a 211th RQS HC-130J Combat King II deploys refueling drogues from pods underneath the wings to refuel the HH-60 in flight. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 02:42
|Photo ID:
|9505837
|VIRIN:
|260129-Z-HY271-1225
|Resolution:
|6443x3624
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 176th Wing Rescue Triad hones skills over Alaska [Image 31 of 31], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.