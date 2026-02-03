176th Wing Rescue Triad hones skills over Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter aviators assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, approach a refueling drogue while conduct air-to-air refueling training over Southcentral Alaska, Jan. 29, 2026. The HH-60 is the 176th Wing’s primary platform for personnel extraction since the all-weather helicopter can land in a variety of remote locations, and the crew can employ the rescue hoist when landing is not possible. To extend the helicopter’s range, a 211th RQS HC-130J Combat King II deploys refueling drogues from pods underneath the wings to refuel the HH-60 in flight. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)