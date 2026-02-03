176th Wing Rescue Triad hones skills over Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, surveys the surrounding area before conducting a military freefall jump during a training exercise over Southcentral Alaska, Jan. 29, 2026. Combat rescue officers, pararescuemen, and search, evasion, resistance, and escape specialists of the 212th RQS - known collectively as Guardian Angels - are experts in personnel recovery operations and trained to infiltrate behind enemy lines to extract isolated U.S. and allied personnel. The 212th along with the 210th and 211th RQSs, make up the 176th Wing Rescue Triad and are among the busiest combat search and rescue units in the Air Force. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)