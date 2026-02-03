176th Wing Rescue Triad hones skills over Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Massingill, an HC-130J Combat King II loadmaster assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, conducts flight operations over Southcentral, Alaska, Jan. 29, 2026. The Combat King utilizes advanced avionics to locate isolated personnel from higher altitudes and can insert rescue personnel via low and high-altitude drops. The 211th RQS, along with the 210th and the 212th RQSs, make up the 176th Wing Rescue Triad are among the busiest combat search rescue units in the world. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)