    176th Wing Rescue Triad hones skills over Alaska [Image 12 of 31]

    176th Wing Rescue Triad hones skills over Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    176th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Armstrong, center, an HC-130J Combat King II loadmaster assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, confers with 212th RQS pararescuemen during a training exercise over Southcentral Alaska, Jan. 29, 2026. Combat rescue officers, pararescuemen, and search, evasion, resistance, and escape specialists of the 212th RQS - known collectively as Guardian Angels - are experts in personnel recovery operations and trained to infiltrate behind enemy lines to extract isolated U.S. and allied personnel. The 212th along with the 210th and 211th RQSs, make up the 176th Wing Rescue Triad and are among the busiest combat search and rescue units in the Air Force. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 02:42
    Photo ID: 9505827
    VIRIN: 260129-Z-HY271-1142
    Resolution: 6121x4081
    Size: 8.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 176th Wing Rescue Triad hones skills over Alaska [Image 31 of 31], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pararescue
    HC-130J Combat King II
    Air Force Special Warfare
    AFSPECWAR
    176th Wing Rescue Triad
    HH-60G Pave Hawk

