U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Armstrong, an HC-130J Combat King II loadmaster assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, communicates with fellow aircrew while conducting airborne training operations over Southcentral Alaska, Jan. 29, 2026. The Combat King utilizes advanced avionics to locate isolated personnel from higher altitudes and can insert rescue personnel via low and high-altitude drops. The 211th RQS, along with the 210th and the 212th RQSs, make up the 176th Wing Rescue Triad are among the busiest combat search rescue units in the world. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 02:42
|Photo ID:
|9505826
|VIRIN:
|260129-Z-HY271-1095
|Resolution:
|5800x3867
|Size:
|9.21 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 176th Wing Rescue Triad hones skills over Alaska [Image 31 of 31], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.