    Key Leader Engagement with MARFORPAC deputy commander and Philippine Marine Corps Chief of Marine Staff

    

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Matthew T. Mowery, right, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Enstein Calaoa Jr., Chief of Marine Staff, PMC, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 21:52
    Photo ID: 9505643
    VIRIN: 260203-M-KB008-1007
    Resolution: 4910x3507
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    This work, Key Leader Engagement with MARFORPAC deputy commander and Philippine Marine Corps Chief of Marine Staff, by LCpl Jose Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Allies and Partners, Indo-Pacific, Inter-operability, Key Leaders, MARFORPAC, USMC

