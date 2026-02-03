U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Matthew T. Mowery, right, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Enstein Calaoa Jr., Chief of Marine Staff, PMC, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 21:52
|Photo ID:
|9505643
|VIRIN:
|260203-M-KB008-1007
|Resolution:
|4910x3507
|Size:
|6.56 MB
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Key Leader Engagement with MARFORPAC deputy commander and Philippine Marine Corps Chief of Marine Staff, by LCpl Jose Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
