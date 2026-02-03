Key Leader Engagement with MARFORPAC deputy commander and Philippine Marine Corps Chief of Marine Staff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Matthew T. Mowery, right, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Enstein Calaoa Jr., Chief of Marine Staff, PMC, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)