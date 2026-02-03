Federal, state and military partners staged side by side at Fort Lee’s Liberty Chapel parking lot as the Federal Emergency Management Agency established a temporary operations and equipment hub Feb. 27 to support winter storm response efforts across Virginia and the surrounding region.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 15:02
|Photo ID:
|9505243
|VIRIN:
|263001-A-JL021-1013
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|683.11 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee hosts FEMA to support Virginia winter storm response [Image 14 of 14], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Lee hosts FEMA to support Virginia winter storm response
No keywords found.