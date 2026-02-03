(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Lee hosts FEMA to support Virginia winter storm response [Image 11 of 14]

    Fort Lee hosts FEMA to support Virginia winter storm response

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Soldiers from 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power), a specialized Army unit trained in electrical power generation and distribution, conduct an assessment of the Fort Lee Garrison Headquarters to determine generator requirements and placement should outages occur.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 15:02
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Fort Lee hosts FEMA to support Virginia winter storm response [Image 14 of 14], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    Prime Power
    Partnership
    Around Fort Lee
    Fort Gregg Adams News 2026

