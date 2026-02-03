Soldiers from 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power), a specialized Army unit trained in electrical power generation and distribution, conduct an assessment of the Fort Lee Garrison Headquarters to determine generator requirements and placement should outages occur.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 15:02
|Photo ID:
|9505240
|VIRIN:
|263001-A-JL021-1011
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Fort Lee hosts FEMA to support Virginia winter storm response
Fort Lee hosts FEMA to support Virginia winter storm response
