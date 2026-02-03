(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 3 people 450 miles off Daytona Beach [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 3 people 450 miles off Daytona Beach

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules aircrew works alongside Motor Tanker Radiant Pride's crew to rescue three mariners aboard a 44-foot sailing vessel taking on water, 450 miles east of Daytona Beach, Feb. 1, 2026. Coast Guard Southeast District watchstanders received a notification via emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) at approximately 3:20 p.m., alerting watchstanders that the 44-foot sailing vessel, VAIO was in distress. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 aircrew)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

