Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 3 people 450 miles off Daytona Beach

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules aircrew works alongside Motor Tanker Radiant Pride's crew to rescue three mariners aboard a 44-foot sailing vessel taking on water, 450 miles east of Daytona Beach, Feb. 1, 2026. Coast Guard Southeast District watchstanders received a notification via emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) at approximately 3:20 p.m., alerting watchstanders that the 44-foot sailing vessel, VAIO was in distress. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 aircrew)