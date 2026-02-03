12th CAB Black Hawks land in Celle for AMTEC 26-01

U.S. Army crew chiefs assigned to the 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct post-flight procedures for a UH-60V Black Hawk after landing at the Aviation Maneuver Training Exercise Center (AMTEC) in Celle, Germany, Feb. 2, 2026. The 12th CAB’s participation in AMTEC 26-01 validates a NATO training center while demonstrating the brigade’s commitment to training alongside the Royal Netherlands Army and other NATO allies to ensure a ready force capable of maintaining stability throughout the European theater.
