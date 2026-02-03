(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    12th CAB Black Hawks land in Celle for AMTEC 26-01 [Image 3 of 5]

    12th CAB Black Hawks land in Celle for AMTEC 26-01

    CELLE, GERMANY

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Chase Peters 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army crew chiefs assigned to the 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct post-flight procedures for a UH-60V Black Hawk after landing at the Aviation Maneuver Training Exercise Center (AMTEC) in Celle, Germany, Feb. 2, 2026. The 12th CAB’s participation in AMTEC 26-01 validates a NATO training center while demonstrating the brigade’s commitment to training alongside the Royal Netherlands Army and other NATO allies to ensure a ready force capable of maintaining stability throughout the European theater.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 11:05
    Photo ID: 9504838
    VIRIN: 260202-A-CP640-5914
    Resolution: 1600x900
    Size: 268.54 KB
    Location: CELLE, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB Black Hawks land in Celle for AMTEC 26-01 [Image 5 of 5], by CW2 Chase Peters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

