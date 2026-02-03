(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    12th CAB Black Hawks land in Celle for AMTEC 26-01 [Image 4 of 5]

    12th CAB Black Hawks land in Celle for AMTEC 26-01

    CELLE, GERMANY

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Chase Peters 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Two U.S. Army UH-60V Black Hawk helicopters assigned to 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, land at the Aviation Maneuver Training Exercise Center (AMTEC) in Celle, Germany, Feb. 2, 2026. The 12th CAB’s participation in AMTEC 26-01 validates a NATO training center while demonstrating the brigade’s commitment to training alongside the Royal Netherlands Army and other NATO allies to ensure a ready force capable of maintaining stability throughout the European theater.

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

