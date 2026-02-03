Civil Air Patrol: Developing Youth into Leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Bond, Aviano Civil Air Patrol cadet squadron commander, reviews cadet progress at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 6, 2026. As a federally chartered, non-profit corporation serving as the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, CAP provides critical, rapid-response disaster relief across the inland United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)