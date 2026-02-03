Civil Air Patrol: Developing Youth into Leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Civil Air Patrol cadets assigned to the Aviano CAP cadet squadron practice Tactical Combat Casualty Care at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 6, 2026. CAP helps shape cadets into confident leaders, prepared to serve both their neighbors and their nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)