Civil Air Patrol: Developing Youth into Leaders

U.S. Civil Air Patrol cadets assigned to the Aviano CAP cadet squadron practice Tactical Combat Casualty Care at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 6, 2026. CAP helps shape cadets into confident leaders, prepared to serve both their neighbors and their nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 10:07
|Photo ID:
|9504791
|VIRIN:
|260106-F-NR948-8904
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
