Civil Air Patrol: Developing Youth into Leaders

U.S. Civil Air Patrol cadets assigned to the Aviano CAP cadet squadron practice Tactical Combat Casualty Care at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 6, 2026. The three objectives of TCCC are to provide lifesaving care to the injured combatant, to limit the risk of further casualties, and to help the unit achieve mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 10:07
|Photo ID:
|9504790
|VIRIN:
|260106-F-NR948-6992
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.18 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
