    Civil Air Patrol: Developing Youth into Leaders [Image 1 of 4]

    Civil Air Patrol: Developing Youth into Leaders

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Civil Air Patrol cadets assigned to the Aviano CAP cadet squadron practice Tactical Combat Casualty Care at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 6, 2026. Through the CAP program, cadets learn about the fundamentals of aviation during classroom activities, self-study texts, orientation flights and formal flight training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 10:07
    Photo ID: 9504789
    VIRIN: 260106-F-NR948-2071
    Resolution: 7769x4072
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Air Patrol: Developing Youth into Leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CAP, AvianoAB, AirForce, USAFE, 31FW

