Civil Air Patrol: Developing Youth into Leaders

U.S. Civil Air Patrol cadets assigned to the Aviano CAP cadet squadron practice Tactical Combat Casualty Care at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 6, 2026. Through the CAP program, cadets learn about the fundamentals of aviation during classroom activities, self-study texts, orientation flights and formal flight training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)