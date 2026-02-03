7th Signal Command (Theater)'s Thunder Day Bowling Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier assigned to the 7th Signal Command (Theater) Headquarters & Headquarters Company prepares to bowl during a game at The Lanes on Fort Meade, Maryland, January 30, 2026. The event was part of the 7th Signal Command (Theater) Headquarters’ Thunder Day, an initiative designed to build morale and provide Soldiers and Civilian employees an opportunity to connect outside the workplace. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)