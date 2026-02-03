A Civilian employee bowls during a game at The Lanes on Fort Meade, Maryland, Jan. 30, 2026. The event was part of the 7th Signal Command (Theater) Headquarters’ Thunder Day, an initiative designed to build morale and provide Soldiers and Civilian employees an opportunity to connect outside the workplace. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)
This work, 7th Signal Command (Theater)'s Thunder Day Bowling Event [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Brandon Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.