7th Signal Command (Theater)'s Thunder Day Bowling Event

A Civilian employee assigned to the 7th Signal Command (Theater) prepares to bowl during a game at The Lanes on Fort Meade, Maryland, January 30, 2026. The bowling event was part of 7th Signal Command (Theater) Headquarters’ Thunder Day, an initiative designed to build morale and provide Soldiers and Civilian employees an opportunity to connect outside the workplace. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)