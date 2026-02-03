(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    7th Signal Command (Theater)'s Thunder Day Bowling Event [Image 4 of 10]

    7th Signal Command (Theater)'s Thunder Day Bowling Event

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin 

    7th Signal Command

    A Civilian employee assigned to the 7th Signal Command (Theater) prepares to bowl during a game at The Lanes on Fort Meade, Maryland, January 30, 2026. The bowling event was part of 7th Signal Command (Theater) Headquarters’ Thunder Day, an initiative designed to build morale and provide Soldiers and Civilian employees an opportunity to connect outside the workplace. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)

    VIRIN: 260130-A-BP481-1013
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Signal Command (Theater)'s Thunder Day Bowling Event [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Brandon Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

