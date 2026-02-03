7th Signal Command (Theater)'s Thunder Day Bowling Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jon Stanley and Captain Sophie Rosado start a game of bowling at Fort Meade, Maryland, January 30, 2026. The bowling event was part of 7th Signal Command (Theater) Headquarters’ Thunder Day, an initiative designed to build morale and provide Soldiers and Civilian employees an opportunity to connect outside the workplace. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)