NMCB 133 Conducts Technical Trainers

260202-N-PI330-1075 GULFPORT, Mississippi (February 2, 2026) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, operate bulldozers during a technical trainer on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, February 2, 2026. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)
Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 16:25
Photo ID:
|9503859
VIRIN:
|260202-N-PI330-1075
Resolution:
|6000x4000
Size:
|5.12 MB
Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
