    NMCB 133 Conducts Technical Trainers [Image 2 of 10]

    NMCB 133 Conducts Technical Trainers

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    260202-N-PI330-1014 GULFPORT, Mississippi (February 2, 2026) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Justin Murray, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, wires a light fixture during a technical trainer on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, February 2, 2026. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 16:25
    Photo ID: 9503845
    VIRIN: 260202-N-PI330-1014
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
