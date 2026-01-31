USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts Small Boat Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EILAT, Israel – (Feb. 1, 2026) U.S. Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), conduct a small boat evolution in a rigid-hull inflatable boat while underway in Eilat, Israel, Feb. 1. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)