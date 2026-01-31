Colonel Slade K. Smith, 2d Theater Signal Brigade Commander

U.S. Army Col. Slade K. Smith is Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The 2d TSB delivers integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance across all levels and phases of war in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Volker Ramspott)
