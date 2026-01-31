(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Colonel Slade K. Smith, 2d Theater Signal Brigade Commander

    Colonel Slade K. Smith, 2d Theater Signal Brigade Commander

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Volker Ramspott 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Slade K. Smith is Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The 2d TSB delivers integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance across all levels and phases of war in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Volker Ramspott)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Hometown: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
    Colonel Slade K. Smith Biography

    NETCOM
    2SIGBDE
    2d TSB Leadership

