380th AEW Phantoms accelerate fitness

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Luckstead, assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, performs a core workout in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. When the Air Force updated physical fitness assessment standards, 380th Airmen developed a fitness acceleration program to help prepare for the new requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)