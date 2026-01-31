U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Luckstead, assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, performs a core workout in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. When the Air Force updated physical fitness assessment standards, 380th Airmen developed a fitness acceleration program to help prepare for the new requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 04:23
|Photo ID:
|9503075
|VIRIN:
|260127-F-VR222-1270
|Resolution:
|5195x3456
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 380th AEW Phantoms accelerate fitness [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
380th AEW Phantoms accelerate fitness
No keywords found.